BEIRUT, Sept 12 The U.S. ambassador to Libya and
three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket attack on
Tuesday night that targeted his car in the eastern Libyan city
of Benghazi, a Libyan official said on Wednesday.
"The American ambassador and three staff members were killed
when gunmen fired rockets at them," the official in Benghazi
told Reuters. Asked about the deaths, a U.S. Embassy employee in
Tripoli said: "We have no information regarding this." The
employee said the embassy could confirm the death of one person.
The Libyan official said the U.S. ambassador had been on his
way to a safer venue after protesters attacked the U.S.
Consulate in Benghazi and opened fire, killing a staff member,
in protest at a U.S. film that they deemed blasphemous to the
Prophet Mohammad.
The official said the ambassador and three other staff were
killed when gunmen fired rockets at his car. He said the U.S.
Embassy had sent a military plane to transport the bodies to
Tripoli to fly them to the United States.
Gunmen assaulted the Benghazi compound on Tuesday evening,
clashing with Libyan security forces, who withdrew under heavy
fire. The attackers fired at the buildings while others threw
handmade bombs into the compound, setting off small explosions.
Small fires were burning around the compound.
The assault followed a protest in neighbouring Egypt where
demonstrators scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down
the American flag and burned it during a protest over the same
film which they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad.