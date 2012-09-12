DUBAI, Sept 12 A senior Libyan official accused supporters of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi of carrying out an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans in Benghazi.

Deputy Interior Minister Wanis al-Sharif told a news conference in Benghazi that the attackers had used rocket-propelled grenades.

"There were RPGs...which shows there were forces exploiting this. They are remnants of the (former) regime," he said. The news conference was broadcast on Al Jazeera television.

He suggested that the attackers could have been acting in revenge for the extradition from Mauritania this month of Gaddafi's former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi.

Gaddafi was ousted by rebel forces backed by NATO air power in August 2011 and was killed in October after months as a fugitive.