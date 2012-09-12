DUBAI, Sept 12 A senior Libyan official accused
supporters of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi of carrying
out an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three
other Americans in Benghazi.
Deputy Interior Minister Wanis al-Sharif told a news
conference in Benghazi that the attackers had used
rocket-propelled grenades.
"There were RPGs...which shows there were forces exploiting
this. They are remnants of the (former) regime," he said. The
news conference was broadcast on Al Jazeera television.
He suggested that the attackers could have been acting in
revenge for the extradition from Mauritania this month of
Gaddafi's former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi.
Gaddafi was ousted by rebel forces backed by NATO air power
in August 2011 and was killed in October after months as a
fugitive.