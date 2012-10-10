* Stevens located through his cellphone
* State Department backs away from claim of link to
anti-Muslim video
By Tabassum Zakaria and Andrew Quinn
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 U.S. State Department
officials on Tuesday offered their most detailed description yet
of the dramatic events in Benghazi that led to the death of a
U.S. ambassador, but they backed away from earlier assertions
that the events were triggered by protests against an anti-Islam
video.
The officials were briefing reporters on the eve of a
congressional hearing into on the attack last month, which is
expected to focus on security missteps by the department.
They described frantic and prolonged efforts to rescue
Ambassador Christopher Stevens from a smoke-filled "safe haven"
inside the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi where he
apparently died of asphyxiation.
Stevens' death and confusion over the attack has become the
subject of fierce partisan debate in Washington in the final
weeks before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 6.
The State Department officials said agents crawled on their
hands and knees through thick diesel smoke to try to find the
missing envoy, who somehow was transported out of the compound
to a local hospital.
The U.S. government learned where he was after someone
called numbers in his cell phone, the officials said.
"We do not know exactly how the ambassador got to the
hospital. That is one of the issues that we hope to resolve in
the ongoing reviews, and the information we are still seeking,"
one official said.
The officials also said there was "nothing unusual" around
the Benghazi mission before the assault. Earlier accounts by
White House and State Department officials, including U.S.
Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, suggested that the
attacks were triggered by protests over an anti-Muslim video
made in California that insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
FOCUS ON DIPLOMATIC SECURITY
Officials of the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic
Security will testify at a House of Representatives hearing on
Wednesday and one key subject of the inquiry will be whether the
State Department rejected requests from diplomats to increase
security at the Libya mission after months of violent incidents.
One senior official described the Benghazi attack as
unprecedented and said security measures were always being
adjusted. "We attempt to mitigate our risks. We cannot eliminate
them," the official said.
The officials described the rented villa in which Stevens
was hiding as a large residence with numerous bedrooms. Half of
one floor was a "safe haven" barricaded with a gate and locks.
Stevens, Sean Smith, an information management officer, and
five armed American security agents were in the compound the
night of attack on Sept. 11. There were also four members of a
Libyan militia, assigned as the local government's protection
force.
Stevens arrived in Benghazi on Sept. 10 and the next day
held a series of meetings at the compound. His last visitor was
a Turkish diplomat, whom he escorted to the main gate at 8:30
p.m. local time, a State Department official said.
"There had been nothing unusual during the day at all
outside," the official said.
The State Department officials downplayed earlier assertions
that the anti-Muslim film was a trigger for the violence. "That
is the question that you would have to ask others. That was not
our conclusion, that's not saying we had a conclusion, but we
outlined what happened," one official said.
GUNFIRE AND AN EXPLOSION
At 9:40 p.m., security agents in Benghazi heard loud noises
at the gate, gunfire and an explosion. A large number of armed
men entered the compound.
One agent went to fetch the ambassador from his bedroom as
well as Smith. The three entered the so-called safe haven, which
had window grills and a central windowless closet area where
people could take refuge.
The security agent was armed with a submachine gun and a
sidearm. He radioed to other agents that he was with Stevens in
the safe haven.
Other agents tried to enter the villa, but they encountered
a large group of armed men and retreated to another building in
the compound where they barricaded themselves in.
The attackers swarmed into the darkened villa and walked
around in the living area. They looked through the grill into
the safe area and tried to enter it but could not.
The agent protecting Stevens watched their movements with a
gun trained on them, ready to shoot.
The attackers carried cans of diesel fuel that they
sprinkled on furniture and set on fire.
The building filled with smoke and fumes, and the air inside
grew black. Stevens, Smith and the security agent moved to a
bathroom in the safe area where they opened a window but still
could not get enough air.
They decided to leave through an adjacent bedroom. Outside,
there were shots, tracer bullets, smoke and explosions.
The officials said the security agent, whom they did not
identify, was suffering "severely" from smoke inhalation and
could barely breathe. He left the villa first, following
protocol, but when he turned back he did not see the other two.
OVERCOME BY SMOKE
He returned to try to rescue Stevens but he could not find
him. He went in and out of the building several times before he
was overcome by smoke.
The agent went up a ladder to the roof, collapsed and
radioed other agents who arrived to continue the hunt for
Stevens and Smith.
"They take turns going into the building on their hands and
knees, feeling their way through the building to try to find
their two colleagues. They find Sean. They pull him out of the
building. He is deceased. They are unable to find the
ambassador," one official said.
Six security personnel from a U.S. annex nearby arrived with
members of the Libyan militia, known as the February 17 Brigade.
They took people from the compound and transported Smith's
body to a secure annex, running into traffic, hand grenades, and
two flat tires.
The annex came under fire, killing two security personnel
and wounding another. They spent hours securing the annex, then
evacuated everyone on two flights.
There were no classified materials that had to be secured at
the mission site where Stevens had been, the official said.
Asked whether anyone had counseled Stevens against going to
Benghazi on Sept. 11 - the 11th anniversary of the 2001 attacks
on the United States - the official said: "Ambassadors must
travel, ambassadors must get out and meet with a variety of
individuals especially in countries that have multiple centers
of energy or power. This just must happen."