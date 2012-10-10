WASHINGTON Oct 10 White House counter-terrorism
chief John Brennan met Libya's new leaders on Wednesday and
discussed the investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi last month, including additional steps
Libya can take, the White House said.
Brennan met the president of the national congress, Mohammed
Magarief, and other senior officials in Tripoli, White House
spokesman Tommy Vietor said.
The talks came after U.S. State Department officials on
Tuesday offered their most detailed description yet of the
Benghazi attack that led to the death of a U.S. ambassador, but
they backed away from earlier assertions that the events were
triggered by protests against an anti-Islam video.
"The two sides discussed the continuing investigation into
the Benghazi attacks, including specific additional steps Libya
can take to better assist the U.S. in ensuring that the
perpetrators are brought to justice," Vietor said. "Both sides
reaffirmed their strong commitment to countering terrorism and
violent extremism."