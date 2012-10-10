WASHINGTON Oct 10 White House counter-terrorism chief John Brennan met Libya's new leaders on Wednesday and discussed the investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi last month, including additional steps Libya can take, the White House said.

Brennan met the president of the national congress, Mohammed Magarief, and other senior officials in Tripoli, White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said.

The talks came after U.S. State Department officials on Tuesday offered their most detailed description yet of the Benghazi attack that led to the death of a U.S. ambassador, but they backed away from earlier assertions that the events were triggered by protests against an anti-Islam video.

"The two sides discussed the continuing investigation into the Benghazi attacks, including specific additional steps Libya can take to better assist the U.S. in ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice," Vietor said. "Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to countering terrorism and violent extremism."