WASHINGTON, Sept 11 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. State Department officer was killed in an attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya and she condemned the violence.

"Some have sought to justify this vicious behavior as a response to inflammatory material posted on the Internet. The United States deplores any intentional effort to denigrate the religious beliefs of others," she said in a statement. "But let me be clear: There is never any justification for violent acts of this kind."