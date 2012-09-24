* Says attack on U.S. consulate does not express Libyans'
sentiments
* Vows to bring perpetrators to justice
By Andrew Quinn
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Libyan leader Mohammed
Magarief personally apologized to U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton on Monday for this month's attack on the
consulate in Benghazi, which killed four Americans, and pledged
his government would bring the perpetrators to justice.
"What happened on 11th of September towards these U.S.
citizens does not express in any way the conscience of the
Libyan people, their aspirations, their hopes or their
sentiments towards the American people," Magarief, the head of
Libya's national congress, told Clinton at a meeting on the
sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York.
"Of course we ... express our great readiness to cooperate
with the U.S. government in order to cooperate in the
investigation and bring those perpetrators to justice."
Libyan and U.S. officials have pledged not to allow
relations to be derailed by the attack on the consulate in
Belghazi, which killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and
three other Americans in what Washington described as a
"terrorist attack."
"Through everything, (Magarief) and the Libyan government
have been staunch partners to the United States," Clinton said
at the start of her first face-to-face session with the Libyan
leader, who was elected to head the ruling national assembly in
August.
"Courage has been the defining characteristic of the Libyan
people over these last two years. Courage to rise up and
overthrow a dictator, courage to choose the hard path of
democracy, courage to stand against violence and division in the
country and the world," Clinton said.
Magarief said last week that about 50 people had been
arrested in connection with the Benghazi attack, although the
interior minister put the figure far lower. Magarief said some
of those arrested were not Libyans and were linked to al Qaeda,
which carried out the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States in
2001.
The United States and Libya are both investigating the
attack.
Clinton thanked Magarief for Libya's efforts thus far to
probe the attack, which has raised sensitive questions among
U.S. lawmakers about the security measures in place to protect
the U.S. consulate and staff.
Libya's government has sought to impose order on armed
groups that sprang up following the overthrow of former Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country's military said it had
removed the heads of two of the most powerful militias operating
in Benghazi..