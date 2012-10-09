* Original order had been for five agents at mission
* Congressional hearings on Wednesday
WASHINGTON Oct 9 A U.S. security officer
formerly stationed in Libya has told lawmakers he sent two
cables to the State Department requesting more security agents
for the American mission in Benghazi but received no response.
The officer, Eric Nordstrom, also said that a State
Department official, Charlene Lamb, wanted to keep the number of
U.S. security personnel in Benghazi "artificially low,"
according to a memo summarizing his comments that was obtained
by Reuters.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Nordstrom's statements.
Nordstrom was interviewed by a congressional committee
investigating the attack last month on the U.S. mission in
Benghazi in which the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans
were killed.
The top U.S. intelligence authority, the office of the
Director of National Intelligence, says the four Americans were
killed in an organized terrorist assault, but the attackers have
not been identified.
A brief summary of Nordstrom's interview with the
Republican-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee was contained in a memo prepared by the committee's
minority Democratic staff.
Nordstrom, a State Department regional security officer, was
based in Tripoli until about two months before the Benghazi
attack, the memo said.
Nordstrom told lawmakers that Patrick Kennedy, the under
secretary of state for management, issued a "decision memo" in
December 2011 requiring that the Benghazi post be manned with
five diplomatic security agents, but that it usually had only
three or four.
"He (Nordstrom) stated that he sent two cables to State
Department headquarters in March and July 2012 requesting
additional Diplomatic Security Agents for Benghazi, but that he
received no responses," the memo said.
At some point, however, it appears Nordstrom learned the
views of Lamb because he told the committee she "wanted to keep
the number of U.S. security personnel in Benghazi artificially
low," the memo said.
"He said that Deputy Assistant Secretary Lamb believed the
Benghazi post did not need any Diplomatic Security Special
Agents because there was a residential safe haven to fall back
to in an emergency, but that she thought the best course of
action was to assign three agents," the memo said.
The Oversight and Government Reform committee has been
investigating the handling of security at the U.S. mission in
Benghazi before the attack. House Republican aides also
confirmed the account of the interview as presented in the
Democratic memo.
Nordstrom is expected to testify at a hearing of the
committee on Wednesday, along with Lamb, the deputy assistant
secretary of state for international programs, and Lieutenant
Colonel Andrew Wood, who headed a security support team at the
U.S. Embassy in Tripoli.
The Democratic memo said that Kennedy was also invited to
testify.
Ambassador Chris Stevens died of smoke inhalation when he
was trapped alone inside the burning building in Benghazi in an
attack that began on the evening of Sept. 11. Debate over
whether the Obama administration was caught unprepared by an
assault by militant groups has become U.S. election-year fodder.