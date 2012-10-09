* December order had been for five security agents at
mission
* Officer said security personnel kept "artificially low"
By Susan Cornwell and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 A U.S. security officer twice
asked his State Department superiors for more security agents
for the American mission in Benghazi months before an attack
that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other
Americans, but he got no response.
The officer, Eric Nordstrom, who was based in Tripoli until
about two months before the September attack, said a State
Department official, Charlene Lamb, wanted to keep the number of
U.S. security personnel in Benghazi "artificially low,"
according to a memo summarizing his comments to a congressional
committee that was obtained by Reuters.
Nordstrom also argued for more U.S. security in Libya by
citing a chronology of over 200 security incidents there from
militia gunfights to bomb attacks between June 2011 and July
2012. Forty-eight of the incidents were in Benghazi.
A brief summary of Nordstrom's Oct. 1 interview with the
Republican-controlled House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee was contained in a memo prepared by the committee's
minority Democratic staff.
Nordstrom's actions and those of his superiors are likely to
figure prominently in a House committee hearing on Wednesday
that will be Congress' first public examination of what went
wrong at the U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi.
The State Department has defended security procedures in
Libya and convened its own independent review board. A State
Department official declined to comment on what Nordstrom told
lawmakers in private, noting that Nordstrom would testify at the
public hearing on Wednesday and "that's something that will come
out in the hearing."
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the
department's "posture is to be as cooperative as we possibly
can" at the Wednesday hearing. In addition to Nordstrom, i t will
feature testimony by Lamb, Patrick Kennedy, the under secretary
of state for management, and Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Wood, who
headed a security support team at the Tripoli embassy.
Debate over whether the Americans were caught unprepared for
the assault by militants on the diplomatic mission in Libya's
relatively lawless eastern section has put the administration of
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, on the defensive in the
run-up to the November presidential election.
A leading Republican on the committee probing the attack,
Representative Jason Chaffetz, told Reuters Tuesday he thought
security decisions U.S. officials made for the Benghazi mission
had turned out to be "deadly" ones.
The top U.S. intelligence authority, the office of the
Director of National Intelligence, says the four Americans were
killed in an organized terrorist assault, but the attackers have
not been identified.
Separately, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that in
addition to the four Americans who were killed in the Benghazi
attacks on Sept. 11, three more Americans were injured. Only one
of those remains in hospital, the official said.
MEMO CALLED FOR FIVE US AGENTS AT BENGHAZI
Nordstrom, a State Department regional security officer,
told lawmakers that Kennedy issued a "decision memo" in December
2011 requiring that the Benghazi post be manned with five
diplomatic security agents, but that it usually had only three
or four.
"He (Nordstrom) stated that he sent two cables to State
Department headquarters in March and July 2012 requesting
additional Diplomatic Security Agents for Benghazi, but that he
received no responses," the memo said.
At some point, however, it appears Nordstrom learned the
views of Lamb because he told the committee she "wanted to keep
the number of U.S. security personnel in Benghazi artificially
low," the memo said.
"He said that Deputy Assistant Secretary (for international
programs) Lamb believed the Benghazi post did not need any
Diplomatic Security Special Agents because there was a
residential safe haven to fall back to in an emergency, but that
she thought the best course of action was to assign three
agents," the memo said.
It is unclear who made the final decision about how many
agents were stationed in Benghazi.
"Sadly, that was a deadly decision," Representative Chaffetz
said of leaving the mission with just a few security agents.
"Look at the result -- the first (U.S.) ambassador killed
since the 1970s," Chaffetz said in an interview.
The Oversight and Government Reform committee has been
investigating the handling of security at the U.S. mission in
Benghazi before the attack. The committee's Republican Chairman
Darrell Issa and Chaffetz, a subcommittee chairman, have led the
probe.
Chaffetz said he suspects the devotion of so much effort and
money to Iraq and Afghanistan has drained resources away from
security for U.S. diplomatic efforts in other parts of the
world. U.S. troops have withdrawn from Iraq but thousands of
security contractors remain there, he said.
"We have 15,000 (security contractors) in Iraq, and we have
a hard time having more than two dozen in Libya," Chaffetz said.
"It doesn't seem to balance itself out right."
Democrats counter that Republicans have pushed for cuts in
the funding of the very embassy security that they now are
charging is insufficient.
The Democratic staff memo that outlined Nordstrom's pleas
for more security also said that House Republicans voted to
reduce embassy security funding by about half a billion dollars
below the amount requested by the Obama administration since
2010. The Democratic-led Senate had been able to restore "a
small portion" of these funds, the memo said.
Ambassador Chris Stevens died of smoke inhalation when he
was trapped alone inside the burning building in Benghazi in an
attack that began on the evening of Sept. 11.
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told a
conference in Florida on Tuesday that there was no advanced
warning about the Libya attack.
He scoffed at media portrayals of him as "hapless and
hopeless" for acknowledging on Sept. 28 a shift in the
intelligence assessment of the Benghazi assault, calling it a
deliberate terrorist attack instead of an event stemming from
spontaneous protest, as initially thought.
Clapper suggested it was unrealistic for anyone to expect
the U.S. intelligence community to have a "a God's eye, God's
ear certitude" right after an attack like the one in Libya.