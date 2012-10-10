* Getting enough security a struggle, security officer says
* Congress conducts first public examination in hearing
By Susan Cornwell and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Diplomatic security in Libya
was drawn down ahead of last month's fatal attack on the U.S.
mission in Benghazi and U.S. officials did not have enough
protection, the former head of a U.S. security team in Libya
told lawmakers on Wednesday.
"The security in Benghazi was a struggle and remained a
struggle throughout my time there ... Diplomatic security
remained weak," Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Wood told the House
Oversight and Government Reform Committee in written testimony.
"The RSO (regional security officer) struggled to obtain
additional personnel there (in Benghazi), but was never able to
attain the numbers he felt comfortable with," Wood said.
Wood served as the Site Security Team (SST) commander in
Libya from Feb. 12 to Aug. 14, until just about a month before
the attack on the diplomatic post in Benghazi. His testimony was
distributed before the noon (1600 GMT) start of the hearing.
The panel is examining security at the U.S. mission in
Benghazi ahead of the Sept. 11 attack that killed Ambassador
Christopher Stevens and three other Americans. The hearing is
Congress' first public examination of what went wrong at the
U.S. diplomatic post in Benghazi.
Republican charges that the United States was caught
unprepared for the assault has put the administration of
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, on the defensive in the
run-up to the Nov. 6 presidential election.
The State Department has defended security procedures in
Libya and convened its own review board.
Wood said when he arrived in Libya there were three teams of
U.S. diplomatic security agents on the ground.
Stevens' predecessor as ambassador, Gene Cretz, "was
confronted with having to lose one of these (teams) and
requested an equal number of regular diplomatic security
agents," Wood said.
The ambassador also struggled with getting Wood's security
group renewed to stay in the country beyond April 5, he said.
Ultimately they did not leave until August, he said.
A second security team was withdrawn soon after Cretz left
the country in the spring, and the third "was restricted from
performing security work and limited to only training local
guard force members in July," Wood said. Then that team too was
withdrawn about the same time the SST's work was terminated,
which was in August, he said.
'ARTIFICIALLY LOW'
Another former U.S. security officer in Libya, Eric
Nordstrom, has told the committee in a private interview that a
State Department official, Charlene Lamb, wanted to keep the
number of security personnel in Benghazi "artificially low."
Both Lamb, the deputy secretary of state for international
programs, and Nordstrom are scheduled to testify on Wednesday,
along with Patrick Kennedy, the under secretary of state for
management.
"I want to be clear: The Department of State regularly
assesses risk and allocation of resources for security; a
process which involves the considered judgments of experienced
professionals on the ground and in Washington, using the best
information available," Kennedy said in his prepared testimony.
"The assault that occurred on the evening of September 11,
however, was an unprecedented attack by dozens of heavily armed
men," he said.
"We must continue deploying our diplomats and development
professionals to dangerous places like Benghazi. There is no
other alternative," Kennedy said.
Wood is a member of the Utah National Guard, with 24 years
of service as a special forces soldier. He said that when he
heard of Stevens' death and the congressional inquiry, he
identified himself to congressional staff as someone with
intimate knowledge of the security situation before the attack.
"The killing of a U.S. ambassador is a rare and
extraordinary thing and requires our attention as a people," he
said. "As a citizen I made the determination that this outweighs
all other interests and will risk whatever circumstances may
result from my testimony."
The top U.S. intelligence authority, the Office of the
Director of National Intelligence, has said the Benghazi attack
was an organized terrorist assault, but the attackers have not
been identified.