Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
WASHINGTON May 20 The United States said on Tuesday it has not had recent contact with renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar and does not support or condone recent actions on the ground, which include an attack on the Libyan parliament claimed by forces loyal to him .
"We have not had contact with him recently. We do not condone or support the actions on the ground, nor have we assisted with these actions," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing. "We are continuing to =call on all parties to refrain from violence and to seek resolution through peaceful means." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.