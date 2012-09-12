DUBAI, Sept 12 Libyan authorities will bring the
killers of the U.S. ambassador and three other personnel to
justice, the head of the national assembly, Mohammed Magarief,
said on Wednesday
"We confirm that no one will escape from punishment and
questioning," Magarief told a news conference broadcast live on
Al Jazeera television.
He also apologised to the United States for the attack on
its consulate in Benghazi in which the diplomats were killed.
Magrief promised that all foreigners in Libya would be
protected.
"Diplomatic missions, foreign companies and citizens of
foreign countries in Libya are under the protection the Libyan
country and security forces," he said.
Deputy Interior Minister Wanis al-Sharif earlier accused
supporters of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi of carrying
out the attack.