WASHINGTON Oct 8 A terrorism suspect grabbed in
Libya by U.S. special forces will likely be held on a Navy ship
until interrogators decide he has provided as much information
as he is going to, and there are no legal constraints on how
long that may be, experts said Tuesday.
But while the U.S. government is not running against a legal
clock to hold al Qaeda suspect Nazih al-Ragye, it will not want
to keep him too long on board the USS San Antonio at sea, which
could prompt accusations of flouting Geneva Conventions, U.S.
experts say.
Also known as Abu Anas al-Liby, he was snatched from the
streets of Tripoli over the weekend and is being questioned on
the ship by a specialized interrogation team for high-value
suspects.
While the U.S. government has not said what the next step
will be for Liby, experts say he is likely to be brought to
stand trial in New York where there is a federal indictment
against him.
In 2011, a Somali man suspected of helping al Qaeda, Ahmed
Abdulkadir Warsame, was held on a U.S. Navy ship for questioning
for over two months without being advised of any legal rights
before being brought to New York City to face charges.
One U.S. official said there was no time constraint
necessarily associated with Liby's confinement. He was being
held on an amphibious transport dock ship that can transport
helicopters and hundreds of Marines.
"It doesn't matter the length of time as long as (he's held)
in a humane condition," the official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
MILITARY DETENTION
Senior al Qaeda operatives are subject to military detention
under a 2001 authorization for the use of military force, and
there is no requirement that they be held in a particular place,
Stephen Vladeck, a professor at American University Washington
College of Law, said.
"I do think the longer they hold him (on ship) the more they
risk their legal position in a subsequent criminal case," he
said. "That's the administration's calculation - that they want
to hold him, but not so long that it's going to be really,
really hard to get a judge to sign off when they ultimately do
prosecute him."
U.S. government officials have also been very careful to say
that no decision has been made on whether Liby will be tried in
a civilian or a military court because such declarations might
influence subsequent judicial proceedings, U.S. experts said.
The raid in Tripoli was carried out by the U.S. Army's
special operations Delta Force rather than the CIA, which
grabbed a suspect off the streets of Italy a decade ago in a
famous case of a U.S. abduction of a terrorism suspect.
Hina Shamsi, director of the national security project at
the American Civil Liberties Union, said the U.S. raid to grab
Liby off the streets in a foreign country was the first reported
"rendition" of its kind under the Obama administration.
President Barack Obama has little doubt of Liby's
involvement in plots against Americans. The Libyan is accused in
the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania
that killed 224 civilians.
"We know that Mr. al-Liby planned and helped execute plots
that killed hundreds of people, a whole lot of Americans. And we
have strong evidence of that. And he will be brought to
justice," Obama told a news conference in the White House.
It remained unclear what precisely the Libyan government
knew about the operation to snatch Liby and when exactly it was
informed.
Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said Libyans accused of
crimes should be tried at home but the raid in which Liby was
grabbed in Tripoli would not harm ties with Washington.
Charles Stimson, a national security law expert at the
Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said he believed
Liby could be held an extended period aboard the ship without
any serious risk to the government's case against him in a
criminal court.
"Will a long period of time, 20, 30, 60 days on the ship,
unnecessarily complicate the ability to try him in federal
court? I think the answer is no," he said.
The U.S. administration is not saying what the plan is for
Liby other than to bring him to justice.
"The administration is worried that anything it says could
be used later on to say the clock should have started the second
they said we are going to prosecute him," Vladeck said.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the United
States had been in touch with the International Committee of the
Red Cross about Liby and "he's being treated humanely," but she
declined to comment on the next step.
Daniel Benjamin, a scholar at Dartmouth College and former
counterterrorism coordinator at the State Department, said
operations in which the United States pursues criminal suspects
overseas is not a new phenomenon.
"In the case of the Libya operation it puts the Obama
administration square in a tradition that goes back to the
Reagan administration of pursuing people for whom there are
indictments and confirming the United States never gives up on
any of these cases," he said.
