WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. State Department
officials suspected that two Libyan guards hired by its own
security contractor were behind an April incident in which a
homemade bomb was hurled over the wall of the special mission in
Benghazi, according to official emails obtained by Reuters.
But the men, who had been taken into custody the day of the
attack, were released after questioning by Libyan officials
because of a lack of "hard evidence" that could be used to
prosecute them, the State Department emails show.
"Amazing," wrote Eric Nordstrom, then the regional security
officer with the U.S. Embassy in Libya, describing the obstacles
in prosecuting the suspects.
The April 6 incident involving an improvised explosive
device (IED) was a troubling precursor to the Sept. 11 attack on
two U.S. government compounds in Benghazi, which killed four
Americans, including U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens.
U.S. authorities initially said last month's attack occurred
spontaneously after protests in the region against a film that
lampooned the Prophet Mohammad, but now say it was a pre-planned
attack by local militants with possible connections to al Qaeda.
Nordstrom testified last week at a congressional hearing
that a string of security concerns before September led
officials on the ground in Libya to repeatedly ask for enhanced
security, requests that were denied by officials in Washington.
The April attack illustrated concerns among some U.S.
officials in Libya that hiring local residents for embassy guard
duties could in itself raise security issues.
The emails identified one of the suspects in that incident
as a former employee of Blue Mountain Group who had been fired
four days earlier for vandalism, and said the other was still
working for the company. Both were unarmed guards who performed
routine security tasks, such as screening visitors.
Blue Mountain, based in Carmarthen, Wales, had a State
Department contract to handle some routine security duties at
the mission in Benghazi. It worked in concert with a local
partner to screen and hire guards for the U.S. compound in the
eastern Libyan city.
The State Department had no immediate comment on the emails,
which were obtained by Reuters from a government source. Blue
Mountain declined to comment.
Security at the mission has come under congressional
scrutiny and become an issue in the U.S. presidential election
campaign, with Republicans suggesting the Obama administration
failed to adequately protect the mission.
An April 21 email from Nordstrom described difficulties
investigating the IED incident, in which no one was injured.
"From the beginning of the investigation there was a big
emphasis on the lack of 'hard evidence', and the difficulty in
prosecuting anyone," Nordstrom said in his email.
He described how local officials explained that "they did
not find an IED on the suspects that they could use to
prosecute."
Another email from Antonio Zamudio, acting regional security
officer at the Benghazi mission, names three suspects - the
former guard fired for vandalism, an active guard who had been
demoted from "guard commander to regular guard" and an active
guard who owned the vehicle driven that night by the others and
was on duty the night of the attack. That third suspect was
interrogated and released, the email said.
The first two suspects were taken into custody by the
February 17 Brigade, the local militia which acted as the Libyan
government's protection force for the Benghazi mission.
The Brigade "lacked the most basic of investigative training
or skills," and there was no attempt to obtain statements from
suspects within the first 16 hours of their arrests. They also
were not separated and were allowed to speak to one another, the
email said.
The crude explosive used in the April attack was most likely
a "Jelatena" which is "readily available in Benghazi and is
commonly used for fishing" and sometimes for celebrations, the
email said.
"Local security officials or the local populace do not view
the use of the Jelatena device as something overly serious,"
Zamudio said in the email.