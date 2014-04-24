(Adds details, quotes, background)
TRIPOLI, April 24 U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
William Burns on Thursday promised Libya more U.S. help against
extremist violence, saying the country could not achieve
political or economic stability without tackling its security
challenges.
Libya's weak central government is struggling to assert its
authority against militias and armed tribesmen who helped oust
Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.
"Rising violent extremism is an enormous challenge first for
Libya but also for Libya's international partners," Burns told a
news conference after talks in the capital Tripoli.
"That's why we have a such sense of urgency and such a sense
of determination to help Libyans build their own security
capacity, to deepen counter terrorism cooperation and also to
promote the kind of healthy political process ... that increases
the chances of greater security over the long-term," he said.
Burns is the most senior United States official to visit the
oil-producing nation since an Islamist militant attack on
Washington's consulate in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi in
September 2012 in which the U.S. ambassador and three other
Americans were killed.
Burns said rebuilding security was key to Libyan success.
"It is impossible to foresee the successful political
transition and successful economic revival without a greater
sense of security," Burns said.
He did not elaborate on how Washington would deepen its
security cooperation with Tripoli, repeating only that the
United States and other partners would continue to train Libya's
nascent army and security forces.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Writing by William Maclean; Editing
by Gareth Jones)