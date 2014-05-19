TRIPOLI May 19 A Libyan air force base in the
eastern city of Tobruk has decided to join forces of a renegade
general which have been fighting militant Islamists, according
to a statement published on Monday.
"The Torbuk air force base will join ... the army under the
command of General Khalifa Qassim Haftar," said the statement
posted on social media websites. Staff at the air base confirmed
its authenticity.
Libya also extended the closure of the airport in the main
eastern city of Benghazi until May 25 because of the unrest, the
airport director said. It was attacked overnight with Grad
rockets.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison
Williams)