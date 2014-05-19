ALGIERS May 19 The Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach has ordered its workers back from Libya over security concerns in the neighbouring country, a source at the company said on Monday.

Around 50 Sonatrach workers were working in Libya, and all will be out within two days, the source said. On Friday, Algeria sent a special forces team into Tripoli to evacuate its ambassador and embassy staff following threats.

Algeria has also imposed restrictions on border crossings, allowing only Algerian citizens to cross from Libya and only Libyan citizens into Libya, a security source said.

