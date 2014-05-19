ALGIERS May 19 The Algerian state energy firm
Sonatrach has ordered its workers back from Libya over security
concerns in the neighbouring country, a source at the company
said on Monday.
Around 50 Sonatrach workers were working in Libya, and all
will be out within two days, the source said. On Friday, Algeria
sent a special forces team into Tripoli to evacuate its
ambassador and embassy staff following threats.
Algeria has also imposed restrictions on border crossings,
allowing only Algerian citizens to cross from Libya and only
Libyan citizens into Libya, a security source said.
(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Kevin Liffey)