TRIPOLI Jan 12 Gunmen killed Libya's Deputy
Industry Minister Hassan al-Drowi late on Saturday as he was
visiting shops in the coastal city of Sirte, official sources
said.
"Unknown people shot him dead while he was coming out of one
of the shops in the city," a member of Libya's General National
Congress (GNC), or parliament, told Reuters.
A security source said Drowi had been assassinated.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but two
years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya is struggling
with militias and former rebel fighters who often use force to
impose demands on the fragile central government.
Sirte is about 460 km (290 miles) east of the coastal
capital of Tripoli, and was the last bastion of Gaddafi
loyalists in the civil war. Gaddafi was killed there on Oct. 20,
2011.
(Reporting by Tripoli newsroom; Writing by Patrick Markey;
Editing by Louise Ireland)