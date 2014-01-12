* Islamist militants suspected
TRIPOLI, Jan 12 Gunmen killed Libya's deputy
industry minister as he drove home from a shopping trip in the
city of Sirte late on Saturday, in an attack officials blamed on
hardline Islamist militants.
Libya is still plagued by violence and assassinations more
than two years after civil war ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
Militants, militias and former rebels often resort to force to
impose demands on the fragile government.
The minister, Hassan al-Drowi, was shot several times, a
senior security official said, asking not to be identified.
"They opened fire from another car while he was driving, he
was shot multiple times," the official said.
"Later, they found explosives attached to his car. The
theory is, the bomb failed, so they shot him instead."
The official blamed Islamist militants who have been trying
to extend their influence in the coastal city of Sirte, which
has been more stable recently than the capital Tripoli or the
major eastern city of Benghazi.
Sirte was the last bastion of Gaddafi loyalists in the war,
and he was killed there on Oct. 20, 2011.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's central government, weakened by
infighting and with only nascent armed forces, is struggling to
wrest control back from areas where militias are still dominant.
PORT PROTESTS
Libya's General National Congress and its members have not
completed key parts of the country's transition to democracy,
with secular parties and Islamists deadlocked over the way
ahead.
The new constitution is unfinished, and militias who once
helped fight Gaddafi have refused to disarm, claiming the
central government is too weak to provide security and
stability.
In Benghazi, the armed forces have been fighting to limit
the influence of Ansar al-Sharia, a hardline Islamist group
Washington last week designated a terrorist organisation.
Armed protesters control key oil terminal ports in the east
of the country, demanding more political autonomy and a greater
share of the OPEC country's petroleum wealth.
Last week, authorities said the navy had opened fire to turn
away a tanker that had approached to illegally load crude at one
of the ports in the hands of the protesters, in what the
government said was a attempt to bypass its control.
Protests at three eastern ports, which usually account for
around 600,000 bpd of oil exports, have slashed Libya's oil
shipments. Exports stood at 1.4 million barrels per day last
summer.
Since protests over the western El-Sharara oilfield ended
this month, total crude production has climbed back to around
650,000 bpd, with 510,000 bpd exported and the rest feeding two
Libyan refineries, Libya's oil minister said last week.
A spokesman for the state-run National Oil Corp. said
current production at El-Sharara was at 328,000 bpd, with around
35,000 bpd still off-line because 22 of the field's wells still
faced technical problems due to the protests there.
