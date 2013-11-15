TRIPOLI Nov 15 At least two people were wounded
in Tripoli on Friday when militiamen opened fire on hundreds of
protesters who had marched on their brigade headquarters to
demand that they leave the Libyan capital, a Reuters witness
said.
Heavy smoke could be seen from the site as Libyan police
battled to control the militiamen in a residential area on the
road to Tripoli's international airport.
Libya is struggling to contain scores of rival militia gangs
and former fighters who refuse to disarm and challenge the
central government two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi
in a NATO-backed uprising.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; writing by
Patrick Markery)