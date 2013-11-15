* Libya struggling to curb clout of regional militias
* Clashes still common two years after Gaddafi's fall
* Oil exports blocked by widespread armed disorder
By Ulf Laessing and Hani Amara
TRIPOLI, Nov 15 At least 32 people were killed
and almost 400 wounded in gun battles between Libyan militiamen
and armed residents in Tripoli on Friday in the worst street
fighting for months to test the shaky central government.
Prime Minister Ali Zeidan is struggling to control rival
militias, Islamist militants and other former fighters who
refuse to surrender their arms two years after helping to
overthrow Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed revolt.
After Friday's violence, Zeidan demanded that all militias
"without exception" leave Tripoli, but the clashes underscored
how little his fledging military can do to curb ex-rebels, who
have also shut down Libya's oil exports for months.
Friday's bloodshed, the worst in Tripoli for many months,
began when militiamen from the city of Misrata fired at about
500 protesters demanding their eviction from the capital after
they had fought rivals for control of city districts.
A Reuters reporter saw an anti-aircraft cannon firing from
the "Gharghur brigades'" gated compound into the crowd as
protesters chanted: "We don't want armed militias!"
Demonstrators fled but then returned, heavily armed, to
attack the compound, where the militiamen remained holed up past
nightfall as fighting continued.
Dozens of soldiers in trucks tried to separate the sides,
and sealed off roads to stop more people joining the clashes.
Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the scene in the
Gharghur district, where many of Gaddafi's closest collaborators
used to live before the uprising.
At least 32 people were killed and 391 wounded, a Health
Ministry official told Reuters.
Zeidan denounced the killing of protesters. "The
demonstration was peaceful and had been permitted by the
Interior Ministry, and then the protesters were fired on when
they entered the Gharghur district," he said.
"ARMED GROUPS MUST LEAVE"
"The exit of armed groups from Tripoli is not something up
for debate but necessary and urgently needed," he told Reuters
TV and the Libya Ahrar channel in an interview. He did not
elaborate.
Libya's turmoil and the weakness of its border controls are
worrying its North African neighbours. France this week said it
was considering offering more counter-terrorism training and aid
to help Libya prevent militancy spilling over its frontiers.
The French intervention in neighbouring Mali this year drove
some Islamist militants with links to al Qaeda across the border
into Libya's lawless southern deserts, where the central
government has little or no say.
So far, the capital has been spared the almost daily
bombings and killings that plague Libya's second city, Benghazi,
in the east. But when clashes between rival militias do break
out, the nascent armed forces are no match for them.
The Misrata gunmen had fought twice last week with a rival
group that had detained one of their members for driving a car
without number plates.
On Friday, air force planes circled overhead during the
clashes. "We want to make sure the militia don't bring in any
reinforcements," said army spokesman Ali al-Sheikhi.
Strikes and armed protests around the country by militia and
tribal gunmen demanding payments or more autonomy rights have
also shut much of the OPEC member's oil output, depriving the
government of its main source of income.
The authorities have tried to defuse the threat of the
militias by placing them on the government payroll and assigning
them to provide security.
But the gunmen often remain loyal mostly to their own
commanders and fight for control of local areas, especially
their weapons or drug smuggling rackets, or to settle personal
feuds.
Zeidan was himself briefly abducted in October by a militia
group on the government payroll.
