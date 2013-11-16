* New clashes to the east of capital kill one
* Libya premier struggling to curb militia influence
* Protest at local oil refinery comes to an end
TRIPOLI, Nov 16 Clashes between rival Libyan
militias killed at least one and wounded a dozen others on
Saturday a day after more than 40 people died in the worst
street fighting in the capital Tripoli since the fall of Muammar
Gaddafi two years ago.
Libya's Prime Minister Ali Zeidan called for calm, but his
armed forces struggle to control militias, Islamist militants
and other former fighters who refuse to surrender their arms
after helping to oust Gaddafi in a NATO-backed revolt.
Friday's violence broke out when militiamen from the coastal
city of Misrata opened fire on protesters who had marched on
their brigade quarters in Tripoli to demand they leave. Clashes
spread to other parts of the city, killing 42 people.
Gun battles erupted again on Saturday to the east of the
capital in Tajoura, where rival militiamen clashed at
checkpoints set up to stop more Misrata fighters entering
Tripoli, Mohammad Sasi, a local member of Libya's congress said.
At least one person was killed and 15 more wounded in the
Tajoura clashes, a Health Ministry official said.
"I urge that no forces at all to enter Tripoli," Zeidan said
in a public speech. "It would have negative and catastrophic
consequences."
Misrata militiamen were still holed up in their base near
Tripoli airport on Saturday in a standoff with government forces
and armed local residents who had taken to the streets to try to
force the group out of the city.
Libya has sought to bring the militias under control by
putting them on the government payroll and assigning them to
protect government offices. But gunmen often remain loyal to
their own commanders and battle for control of local areas.
Strikes and armed protests in the east and the west of Libya
by militia and tribal gunmen demanding payments or more autonomy
rights have shut much of the OPEC member's oil output for
months.
A two-week protest at Mellitah port by members of the Berber
minority ended on Saturday, raising hopes Libya can resume gas
exports from the terminal, operated by Italy's ENI and
the National Oil Corp, on Sunday.
