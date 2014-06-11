(Revises death toll to one; adds details, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 12 A huge explosion likely
caused by a suicide bomber at an army checkpoint outside the
eastern Libyan city of Benghazi killed the attacker and wounded
six others late on Wednesday, army officials said.
A car exploded in Barsis, 50 km (30 miles) east of the port
city, an army official told Reuters. "A car approached with
great speed and then exploded. It appears to be a suicide
attack," he said.
Three soldiers and three civilians were wounded and the
alleged attacker was killed, the officials said, after first
putting the death toll at two.
"There are body parts spread all over ...so we first thought
two people had been killed," one army official said.
A suicide bomber hit the same army checkpoint in December,
killing 13 soldiers, in the first suicide attack since the 2011
ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
Some soldiers of the targeted army unit had declared support
for a military campaign launched by retired army general Khalifa
Haftar against Islamist militants months ago. More than 100
people have been killed in fighting, mainly in Benghazi, since
then.
Haftar has accused the weak central government in Tripoli of
failing to tackle Islamist militants such as the Ansar
al-Sharia group, which has its own checkpoint in Benghazi.
Libya has been embroiled in strife as the government and
parliament are unable to control militias, militants and armed
tribesmen who helped topple Gaddafi but now defy state
authority.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, Feras Bosalum and Ahmed
Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dan Grebler)