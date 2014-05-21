(Adds second fighting hot spot, government initiative)
TRIPOLI May 21 Explosions and heavy fighting
with anti-aircraft guns could be heard near two military camps
in Libya's capital Tripoli early Wednesday, witnesses said, two
days after gunmen had stormed parliament in the worst violence
in months.
Residents reported several loud explosions near the
al-Yarmouk barracks in the Salaheddin district but the cause was
unclear. Gunfire and explosions later appeared to die down.
There was also heavy fighting near an army camp in the
eastern Tajoura suburb. "We're hearing really loud explosions
and gunshots near the camp but we don't know is shooting," a
Tajoura resident said.
Other parts of the capital appeared to be quiet.
Tripoli had become calmer in the past two days after
militiamen stormed the General National Congress (GNC)
parliament and fought for six hours with other armed groups on
the airport road on Sunday. Two people were killed, according to
official data.
The major oil producer struggles with chaos with the central
government unable to control militias who helped topple Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority.
On Friday, renegade General Khalifa Haftar started what he
called a military campaign against Islamist militants in
Benghazi in the east and also claimed responsibility for the
attack on parliament in Tripoli. Several military units have
joined him, risking splitting the nascent regular forces and
different militia.
In a political battle over who controls the OPEC producer,
the government piled more pressure on parliament to suspend work
until parliamentary elections.
The cabinet called on local councils across the North
African country to support a proposal asking the GNC to freeze
work until an upcoming national vote and repeat the election of
the prime minister, according to a statement.
The government had already sent on Monday such a proposal to
the GNC to force lawmakers to hand over power. Many Libyans
blame political infighting in parliament for the country's bumpy
transition since the 2011 war.
"We urge all council leaders to study the initiative as soon
as possible," the cabinet said in a statement released on
Wednesday.
Businessman Ahmed Maiteeq was named as the new premier two
weeks ago in a chaotic vote disputed by many lawmakers. He comes
from Misrata, a western city with strong links to the Muslim
Brothers - a no-go for anti-Islamist militias in eastern and
western Libya.
Haftar and other militias have demanded that parliament
steps down.
The national election commission proposed late on Sunday to
hold national parliamentary elections in June 25, an apparent
attempt to ease tensions.
Split between Islamists and more moderate forces as well
along tribal lines, parliament had said in February it would
hold early elections, bowing to public pressure.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Eric Walsh and Lisa
Shumaker)