* Parliament summons western militia after weekend attack
* Minister says Tripoli residents at risk
* Oil producer in political turmoil
By Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum
TRIPOLI, May 22 Libya's government accused
parliament on Thursday of putting security in the capital at
risk by summoning a militia from the west of the country to
protect the assembly.
Parliamentary speaker Nuri Abu Sahmain invited the Central
Shield militia to come to Tripoli after gunmen stormed the
legislature on Sunday in an attack claimed by renegade general
Khalifa Haftar.
"The government has noticed ... the entry of a... force which
does not belong to the government, the Central Shield," Culture
Minister Habib Lamin told reporters.
"This threatens the security of residents in Tripoli," he
said. "We have a critical and dangerous situation."
Torn between rival militias since the toppling of veteran
ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya also faces a deepening
split between the government and the parliament, or General
National Congress.
The GNC is itself divided between Islamist and more moderate
forces, as well along regional and tribal fault lines,
paralysing decision-making and legislation. It has not yet
approved a budget or confirmed the cabinet of new prime minister
Ahmed Maiteeq, who was appointed after a chaotic vote disputed
by many lawmakers.
Haftar said Sunday's attack on parliament was part of a
campaign to purge Libya of Islamists. Two days earlier, his
troops attacked militants in Benghazi in the worst clashes in
the eastern city for months, killing more than 70 people.
Clashes broke also out in Tripoli this week after Libya's
air defence commander joined Haftar.
Western powers fear the general's campaign will split the
Libyan army, further destabilizing the oil-producing North
African country, after several units defected to him in recent
days.
The Central Shield militia requested by Abu Sahmain comes
from the western city of Misrata, which has strong Islamist
links.
Several government ministers, speaking on live television,
accused the GNC of ignoring a recent government initiative
calling for a freeze of parliament until the next elections -
to defuse a political crisis. The congress had ignored a
proposal to hold parliamentary elections at the end of June,
Lamin said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)