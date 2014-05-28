BENGHAZI, Libya May 28 Libyan warplanes bombed Islamist militia bases in Benghazi on Wednesday as part of a self-declared campaign by a renegade former general to purge the North African country of extremists.

A Reuters witness and an air force official in Benghazi said two jets bombed a base belonging to the February 17th Brigade, one of the Islamist-leaning armed groups operating in the eastern city. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; writing by Patrick Markey)