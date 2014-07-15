* Rockets hit airport, international flights halted
* Kerry says special envoys working for agreement
* UN pulls staff out after airport closure
By Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Libya, July 15 Libyan militia fighters
with anti aircraft guns and mortars fanned out on Tuesday across
Tripoli's airport, transformed into a battlefield by two days of
fighting that has cut the Libyan capital off from the outside
world.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington was
working to help end to violence that has brought the north
African country to the edge of chaos three years after the
uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
At least 15 people have been killed in the capital and the
eastern city of Benghazi since Sunday. Fighting between rival
militias at the capital's airport damaged the control tower and
wrecked 11 civilian aircraft parked on the tarmac. The main
terminal building has been turned into a field hospital.
In Benghazi, irregular forces loyal to renegade former
general Khalifa Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally, bombarded
Islamist militia bases as part of his self-declared campaign to
oust militants. Special forces clashed with militia fighters in
the city.
The Tripoli airport battle has prompted the United Nations
to evacuate its staff from the country, where a new government
is struggling to impose order over streets prowled by fighters
who rose up against Gaddafi and never disarmed.
The airport area is under the control of former fighters
from the western town of Zintan who have held it since the fall
of Tripoli in 2011. Rival Islamist-leaning militias fought with
the Zintanis in recent days, but failed to dislodge them.
For the past three years, the new authorities have tried to
rein in militia fighters by putting them on the government
payroll. But months of protests at oil fields and ports caused
government revenues to collapse last year, leaving the economy
in tatters.
NATO helped rebels topple Gaddafi with air strikes, but the
Western military alliance has not intervened to stem the
subsequent chaos. Kerry said the United States, whose ambassador
was killed in an attack in Benghazi in 2012, had sent diplomats
to seek consensus among Libyan political groups.
"We are deeply concerned about the level of violence in
Libya," Kerry told a news conference in Vienna. "It is dangerous
and it must stop. We are working very, very hard through our
special envoys to find the political cohesion ... that can bring
people together to create stronger capacity in the government of
Libya so that this violence can end."
Government spokesman Ahmed Lamine said Tripoli was studying
the possibility of international forces to improve security. But
it is not clear whether there has been any real Libyan proposal,
much less international willingness to send troops.
Western powers fear chaos in Libya will allow arms and
militants to flow across its borders. The south of the vast
desert country has become a haven for Islamist militants kicked
out of Mali by French forces earlier this year.
ALLIANCES
A fragile government and parliament have been deadlocked in
political struggles between rival Islamist, nationalist and
tribal factions, each allied to competing brigades of heavily
armed former rebels who refuse to disarm.
The Zintanis and their allies in Tripoli are loosely aligned
with the more nationalist National Forces Alliance led by a
former Gaddafi official. Their main rivals include brigades from
the city of Misrata and other militias closer to the Justice and
Construction Party, an Islamist political bloc.
In a possible confrontation, the Misrata-based Central
Shield Brigade called on all units to move to Tripoli within 24
hours to "secure state institutions ... and also due to a lack
of ceasefire from armed forces inside Tripoli airport," a
spokesman said, referring to Zintani troops located at the
airport.
At least seven people have been killed since Sunday at
Tripoli's airport, the worst fighting in the capital for six
months. The U.N. mission in Libya said the closure of Tripoli
airport and the deteriorating security situation made it
impossible for it to operate.
A Zintani airport official said the control tower would need
to import replacement equipment before it could be fixed.
The airport in Misrata was also forced shut on Monday, while
in the east, Benghazi airport has been closed since May.
Seeking to reconnect the country to international air
traffic, the transport ministry said in statement late on Monday
that it had opened the air space for Tripoli's smaller second
airport, Mitiga, and the airport of Misrata to receive domestic
and international traffic. It gave no details.
Security and medical sources said at least six people had
been killed and 25 wounded in Benghazi in heavy fighting between
security forces and rival militias since late Sunday.
In one bit of good news for the government, the authorities
have managed to end a port blockade by a brigade of militiamen
who had taken control of four main oil terminals to demand more
autonomy for their eastern region. That protest and others at
oilfields slashed the OPEC country's production.
Despite the latest violence, Libya's oil production has
risen to 588,000 barrels per day (bpd), the country's acting oil
minister told Reuters on Tuesday, an improvement from last year,
but still only about a third of pre-war levels.
