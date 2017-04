TRIPOLI Nov 15 At least 13 people killed and more than 130 were wounded in hours of clashes between militiamen, police and armed residents in the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Friday, state news agency Lana said.

The ministry of health called on people to donate blood as wounded continued to arrive at hospitals, Lana said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)