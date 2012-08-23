TRIPOLI Aug 24 At least 12 people were killed and dozens more wounded in heavy clashes between two tribes near the western town of Zlitan on Thursday, an official source said.

Heavy weaponry were used in the violence, including 14 mm anti-aircraft canons, the source said. The clash was sparked by a dispute between two families from the al-Haly and al-Fawatra tribes. The source could not say what the dispute was about. (Reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing by Souhail Karam; Editing by Jon Hemming)