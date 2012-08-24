* Latest episode in more frequent, bloodier tribal feuds
* Abundant weapons after Gaddafi's fall a key factor
(Recasts with details and background)
TRIPOLI Aug 24 At least three people were
killed and eight were wounded in a tribal clash near the Libyan
town of Zlitan on Thursday, an official source said, testing
transitional efforts to improve security after an uprising ended
Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
Heavy weaponry was used in the violence, including 14 mm
anti-aircraft canons, the source said.
The clash was sparked by a dispute between two families from
the al-Haly and al-Fawatra tribes. The source could not say what
the dispute was about.
An army deployment managed to impose a truce between the two
warring tribes. The source had initially said at least 12 people
were killed before he corrected the death toll.
"Security forces have not been sent in immediately (to
intervene). It's not wise when things are this raw ... The
army's deployment has allowed us to take first hand account of
casualties in this tribal clash," the source added.
The clash follows the death of two people in Tripoli last
week. It was the first deadly bomb attack in Libya after
Gaddafi's fall and came after a freshly elected assembly put
security among its top priorities.
The assembly took power earlier this month from the
now-dissolved National Transitional Council, the political arm
of the opposition forces that toppled Gaddafi a year ago.
Calming regional rivalries is a tough issue for Libya's new
leaders and the recent violence highlights the difficulties of
restoring security.
Gaddafi's repressive rule kept in check deep-running
animosities in Libyan society, which often pitted villages,
cities or tribes against their neighbours. His death has brought
back old feuds to the surface.
The ability of the new leaders to assert their authority was
bound to face the test of the massive arsenal left after
Gaddafi's fall, especially in areas that witnessed the heaviest
fighting like Misrata, near Zlitan.
The Libyan assembly has pledged to disarm the militias that
were formed to fight Gaddafi's rule, but there is no timetable
for that and in the meantime the weapons give tribes in some
areas more military might than the fragile government in
Tripoli.
