BENGHAZI, Libya May 3 A self-proclaimed
autonomous council for Libya's oil-producing eastern province
has called on people in the region to boycott an election
scheduled for next month, saying it will not give adequate
representation to the east.
The election, for a special national assembly that will draw
up a new constitution, is a crucial milestone in shaping the
country's new institutions after a revolt last year forced out
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The Council of Cyrenaica, which wants autonomy for the
eastern region around the city of Benghazi, said it wanted
guarantees of fair representation for Libya's provinces before
the election takes place.
"The transitional authorities are currently working on
railroading the Libyan people and the whole country into a
constitutional process in which the new state will not be built
correctly," the council said in a statement.
"The Council of Cyrenaica is calling on Libyans in general,
and the residents of Cyrenaica in particular, to reject the
political process in its current deformed shape... and to
boycott the elections of the national assembly if the
transitional authorities insist on their current stance."
The Cyrenaica council, headed by a descendant of Libya's
former king and made up of civic leaders, does not have any
legal status and it is not clear how much support it has, even
in its heartland around Benghazi, Libya's second city.
However, the call for a boycott will add to the hurdles
facing the election.
Libya's interim leadership, the National Transitional
Council, has to date been unable to agree on a definitive set of
rules for the vote, and lack of security on the ground could
derail the process.
Libyans began to register to vote in the election this week,
a novelty for them because Gaddafi outlawed elections for 40
years. He said they were undemocratic and instead created an
idiosyncratic system of direct self-government that, in
practice, gave him unfettered power.
One voter registration centre in Tripoli had to be closed
after armed men from one of the country's many militias arrived
in pick-up trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns. They were
protesting over the rules of the vote.
