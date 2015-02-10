By Ulf Laessing
| TRIPOLI
TRIPOLI Feb 10 Libya will exhaust its wheat
reserves in two or three months unless a state fund tasked with
ensuring supplies receives money held up as a result of the
political turmoil gripping the country and a slump in oil
revenues, a top official said.
The North African country is in chaos, with two governments
and parliaments allied to armed factions vying for power four
years after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
Neither side -- the recognized government holed up in the
east since losing the capital in summer or a rival outfit now
running Tripoli -- has prepared a budget for this year. Both are
busy fighting for territory, oil facilities, and control of the
central bank and the country's vital oil revenues.
Wheat imports have been disrupted by fighting between the
rival factions. Air strikes on the western port of Misrata have
made shippers reluctant to deal with Libya, while local banks
suffer from a dollar shortage due to a slump in oil revenues.
As a result, Libya has been forced to halve flour supplies
to bakeries to 65,000 tonnes a month. Despite this, the
country's wheat reserves will run out within a maximum of three
months without fresh supplies.
Jamal El-Shibani, head of the state Price Stabilisation Fund
(PSF), which provides finance for mills importing wheat, played
down talk of a crisis, but told Reuters there was a shortage of
flour. "We have flour security for one month and we have wheat
reserves which I expect to last until the start of April."
In an indication of the difficulties of bringing in imports,
a state agency has been trying for three weeks to buy 50,000
tonnes of milling wheat and 25,000 tonnes of rice but payment
issues have prevented a deal, European traders have said.
A budget crisis has undermined the funding of imports. The
power struggle has knocked out almost all oilfields. Oil
exports, Libya's lifeline, have fallen to around 200,000 barrels
a day -- a fifth of the levels seen in 2013.
OBLIGATIONS
Shibani said the central bank, which is limiting spending to
as oil receipts decline, had stopped transfers to his fund,
leaving it with obligations of more than 3 billion dinars ($2.2
billion) owed to millers or wheat importers.
For three months the PSF had been waiting for the release of
200 million dinars as a short-term financing facility.
"If our financial obligations are not met, (wheat) reserves
will run out in two or three months," he said. "We know that
Libya, the state, cannot pay everything (but) there are bank
obligations. The obligations need to be paid in tranches."
State-owned Matahan, a Tripoli-based mill which buys wheat
abroad, said it had received a shipment of 25,000 tonnes of
wheat from Hungary this week, with another cargo expected later
this month.
But Chairman Mustafa Abdel-Majid Idris said the state had
failed to guarantee 32 million dinars it had opened as a letter
of credit. Its bank was now threatening to charge interest
should it fail to come up with the funds. The mill has debts of
173 million dinars due to unpaid state bills.
With no fresh money arriving, Shibani has become a crisis
manager on all fronts. He spent hours on Monday meeting African
storage workers, who are on strike because they have not been
paid since October.
"Our accounts have been completely frozen but I managed to
persuade them to return to work," he said. But a Reuters
reporter visiting a flour storage facility on Tuesday saw the
workers still refusing to unload almost 20 trucks. "We'll work
when we get paid," one worker told a manager pleading with them
to resume work.
Shibani said there was no bread crisis. Loaves are
available, although some bakeries in Tripoli and Benghazi have
closed while those still working produce less bread.
The biggest headache for authorities is that Libya has
probably the world's highest bread consumption. A loaf is sold
for 2 cents -- a legacy from the time of Gaddafi, who wanted to
buy loyalty by subsidising basic food items.
Each Libyan consumes 15 kg of flour a month. "The closest
runners-up are countries with a consumption of five or six
kilos," Shibani said.
Libyans are used to buying plastic bags full of bread --
much ends up in garbage bins or is used as animal feed. Even
worse, bread subsidies are a major source of corruption.
Traders smuggle trucks full of flour to southern neighbours
Niger and Chad. "They do not need to import any wheat," said
Idris.
Libyan officials have been saying for years that the
subsidies system is too expensive, but with armed groups
effectively running the country nobody dares to touch it.
Shibani also said imports of sugar, macaroni and other
subsidied products had stopped, although stocks were available.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)