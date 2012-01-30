ADDIS ABABA Jan 30 Libya will do all it
can to protect its 75 percent stake in Zamtel, the fixed-line
telecoms firm in Zambia, whose government announced plans last
week to seize Libya's stake in the firm, Libyan Foreign Minister
Ashour bin Khayyal said on Monday.
"The Zambian government has taken a unilateral action by
nationalising this company," Khayyal said, adding he had spoken
to his Zambian counterpart about the issue at the African Union
summit in the Ethiopian capital.
Zambia dissolved the board of Zamtel and appointed a new
acting CEO last Tuesday, a day after announcing plans to seize
75 percent of the firm from Libya's LAP Green Networks.
The previous Zambian government had sold the 75 percent
stake to LAP Green Networks for $257 million in 2010.
Libya made major investments in Africa during Muammar
Gaddafi's rule, some of them managed by the $65 billion Libyan
Investment Authority (LIA) through a $5 billion fund known as
Libyan African Investment Portfolio.
LAP, a telecom company operating in six African countries,
was one of these investments.
Khayyal said Libya's ruling National Transitional Council
would review such investments. "We will keep what (investment)
is successful, and we will review what is facing difficulty or
is a failure," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit.
He said Libya would send a delegation to Zambia to discuss
the Zamtel issue in one or two weeks.
"Definitely this money is Libyan money, and owned by the
Libyan people. We will exercise all our efforts to protect this
money," Khayyal said.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Tim Pearce)