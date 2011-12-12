WAMIS, Libya Dec 12 Rival militias in an
area south-west of the Libyan capital exchanged heavy gunfire on
Monday after a dispute flared up between them that local
residents said had killed at least four people over the past 48
hours.
Reuters journalists in Wamis, about 190 km (120 miles) from
Tripoli, said the fighting was between members of the
El-Mashasha tribe, based around the town, and fighters from the
larger town of Zintan in the mountains to the north.
Shots, including from machine guns, could be heard and all
men and boys in Wamis were carrying Kalashnikov rifles, they
said.
The Reuters journalists were shown a school and a mosque
which had been hit by artillery or rocket fire, and also saw
evidence of shells or rockets landing between houses in a
residential area.
Residents said three people had been killed in attacks on
the town by fighters from Zintan.
There is a long-standing rivalry between Zintan and the
people of the El-Mashasha tribe. This worsened during the
seven-month conflict against the rule of former Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
Zintan rose up against Gaddafi while most of the El-Mashasha
tribe supported him. Some of the artillery bombardment directed
against Zintan during the conflict came from pro-Gaddafi
batteries based in areas controlled by the tribe.
Local people said the latest flare-up began when El-Mashasha
fighters killed a militia commander from Zintan on Sunday as his
convoy tried to pass through a nearby town.
(Reporting by Hamuda Hassan; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Louise Ireland)