* At least four people killed in fighting
* Heavy artillery used to fire on town
* Mediation talks held in Tripoli to resolve row
(Adds quotes, details)
By Hamuda Hassan
WAMIS, Libya, Dec 12 Rival militias in an area
south-west of the Libyan capital exchanged heavy gunfire on
Monday after a dispute flared up between them that local
residents said had killed at least four people.
The conflict, rooted in an old tribal rivalry, is one of the
hundreds of faultlines running through Libyan society that have
left the new rulers struggling to hold the country together
since the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Reuters journalists in Wamis, about 190 km (120 miles) from
Tripoli, said the fighting was between members of the
El-Mashasha tribe, based around the town, and fighters from the
larger town of Zintan in the mountains to the north.
Shots, including from machine guns, could be heard and all
men and boys in Wamis were carrying Kalashnikov rifles, they
said.
The Reuters journalists were shown a school and a mosque
which had been hit by artillery or rocket fire, and also saw
evidence of shells or rockets landing between houses in a
residential area.
Residents said three people had been killed in attacks on
the town by fighters from Zintan over the past 48 hours.
"They started shelling yesterday around lunch time," said
Wamis resident Mohammed Suleiman. "They have been attacking
civilians, they are not attacking military targets ... we want a
ceasefire."
However, a senior official from Zintan told Reuters that the
dispute would soon be resolved.
"It was a misunderstanding between the two sides," said Taha
Omran Al-Turki, head of the Zintan local council. "The
information I received by telephone is that the situation is now
quiet and the shooting has stopped."
RECONCILIATION TALKS
He said elders from both sides held a meeting in Tripoli on
Monday at which Mustafa Abdel Jalil, head of Libya's National
Transitional Council tried to broker an end to the dispute.
"They said that, God willing, they will resolve the problem
between Zintan and the El-Mashasha today or tomorrow."
The long-standing enmity between Zintan and the El-Mashasha
worsened during the seven-month conflict against Gaddafi's rule.
Zintan rose up against Gaddafi while most of the El-Mashasha
tribe supported him. Some of the artillery bombardment directed
against Zintan during the conflict came from pro-Gaddafi
batteries based in areas controlled by the tribe.
Local people said the latest flare-up began when El-Mashasha
fighters killed a militia commander from Zintan on Sunday as his
convoy tried to pass through a nearby town.
One local man said the commander was related by marriage to
Osama Al-Juwali, the former head of Zintan's militia who was
last month appointed as new Libyan defence minister.
An official in Zintan, who did not want to be identified,
said El-Mashasha fighters had killed a family from Zintan on
Monday as they drove through an area controlled by the tribe.
This could not be independently confirmed.
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib, Hisham El Dani and Taha
Zargoun in Tripoli; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise
Ireland)