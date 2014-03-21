MUMBAI, March 21 Indian mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($32.65 million) via dual tranche bonds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company will sell one-year one-day bonds at 9.50 percent and 3-year bonds at 9.69 percent, said the source.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, added the source. ($1 = 61.2550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)