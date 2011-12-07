MUMBAI Dec 7 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees through 18-month bonds at 9.70 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the sources said.

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)