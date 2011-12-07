BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Dec 7 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees through 18-month bonds at 9.70 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the sources said.
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
June 14 Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltd