A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Life Insurance Corp was spotted selling IT and bank shares after a recent rally, said four dealers at brokerages that handle trades on behalf of India's largest state-run insurer.

"LIC has been a consistent seller of Indian shares during this rally, and the pace would increase only till elections," one of the dealers said.

LIC officials were not immediately reachable for comments. NSE's banking sub-index gains 0.5 percent while IT sub-index falls 0.7 percent at 1:58 p.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)