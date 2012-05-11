MUMBAI May 11 India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC)
and Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on
Friday signed a pact to set up a debt fund with a corpus of $2
billion to finance infrastructure projects in Asia's
third-largest economy.
IL&FS Financial Services Ltd, the investment banking arm of
IL&FS, plans to initially r aise $1 billion from international as
well as domestic investors for the fund, the company said in a
statement.
State-run LIC will contribute up to 10 percent of the total
corpus and the rest would be raised by IL&FS Financial Services
in a phased manner, said an IL&FS official, declining to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
India's finance minister announced in February 2011 the
setting up of infrastructure debt funds to source long-term debt
from both foreign and domestic investors in his budget speech
for the last fiscal year.
India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its
creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to
2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private
cash has been pencilled in for half of that.
India Infrastructure Finance Company said in
December it planned to launch a $1 billion infrastructure debt
fund.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)