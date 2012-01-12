MUMBAI Jan 12 State-run insurer Life Insurance Corp of India expects to invest 1.9 trillion rupees ($36.61 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2012, acting chairman D.K. Mehrotra told reporters.

LIC, which is a major investor in India's capital markets, has already invested 1.25 trillion rupees between April to November, he said.

India's stock market was among the worst performing major markets globally in 2011, declining 24.5 percent during the year, as economic growth in Asia's third largest economy slowed. ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey & Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)