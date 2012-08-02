* Indian web retailers sell U.S. brands without licenses
* Online cos benefit from complex Indian regulations
* Industry insiders say this can helps brands gauge demand
By Nandita Bose and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI/CHICAGO, Aug 2 While India's politicians
dither over rules allowing foreign retailers into the country,
some online stores are already selling discounted clothing from
companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co that have yet
to officially enter the market.
Homegrown start-ups including fashionandyou.com, myntra.com
snapdeal.com, dealsandyou.com, yebhi.com and HomeShop 18 - which
is eyeing a U.S. initial public offering - are introducing
India's growing middle class to mid-market U.S. brands, at
discounts of more than 50 percent.
Reuters interviewed nearly two dozen online retailers,
distributors and officials from U.S. and Indian firms to try to
determine how some of the hottest Western clothing brands,
including Abercrombie, American Eagle Outfitters Inc and
Aeropostale Inc, ended up for sale on these websites.
None of these U.S. chains have opened stores in India, and
they have no official licensees. Abercrombie and American Eagle
said Indian websites were not authorised to sell their products.
"Our brands do not have any authorised third party websites
anywhere in the world; all of our stores and official websites
are owned and operated by A&F directly - we do not license or
franchise our front-line sales," Abercrombie said in a statement
to Reuters.
A unit of online daily deal company Groupon Inc in
India stopped offering some Abercrombie and American Eagle
clothing in July following questions by Reuters.
Some of the clothing available on Indian websites found its
way through distributors in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and
the United States who buy off-season or overstocked merchandise
and sell it in countries where they hope demand is higher.
In other instances, online retailers bought from local
manufacturers who supply the global brands. Those manufacturers
are not supposed to sell apparel with name-brand labels, two
Indian lawyers said.
"What will happen is when these (foreign) brands eventually
decide to come to India they will blacklist these sites," said
Darshan Mehta, chief executive of Reliance Brands, one of
India's biggest retailers of foreign brands and controlled by
its richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
For clothing companies waiting to get into India, where a
complex set of rules limits foreign investment, the online
retailers can provide a useful consumer testing ground.
But once foreign companies launch their own business in
India, usually through joint ventures or licensing agreements,
they typically become proactive in stopping unauthorized sales
and are quick to take legal action to shut down those channels.
Harminder Sahani, managing director of retail consultancy
Wazir Advisors in Gurgaon, India, said brands that have managed
to navigate India's restrictions on foreign retailers and enter
the market have been successful in stopping unlicensed sales.
"No one sells Tommy Hilfiger online at discounts any more,
not Calvin Klein, not Zara," Sahani said. "All those brands
already have a presence in India and they won't allow it."
TRUCKLOADS TO ASIA
The branded clothing that Reuters found for sale in India's
fledgling $10 billion e-commerce market does not appear to be
counterfeit. Some of it arrives in India through distributors
who may be licensed to sell in their home country but not in
India.
"There are goods that get procured from the Bangkok-Dubai
grey market, also from regional consolidators who may not have
the right to sell them here," said Arun Sirdeshmukh, founder of
Fashionara.com, a new entrant into the online retail market.
Sirdeshmukh said his firm buys its merchandise directly from
foreign companies that are present in India and that allow sales
of their brands on these platforms.
"It's because everybody wants to run the cheapest sales
online... It is a problem that impacts the credibility of the
industry but not every website does it," he said.
Few online retailers contacted by Reuters acknowledged the
practice of buying goods from unlicensed sellers, and most
declined comment f o r this story. HomeShop 18, myntra.com and
yebhi.com declined to comment while dealsandyou.com and
snapdeal.com did not reply to requests for comment.
Jennifer Pritchard, a consultant at Alvarez & Marsal in
Atlanta and a former executive with clothes retailer Chico's
, said U.S. retailers often send unsold goods to Asia.
"When we've had too much inventory in the U.S., we have
shipped it overseas to Asia in truckloads," she said.
What makes India's situation unusual is that the rules
governing how foreign retailers can enter India are in flux.
Full ownership was allowed in January, but the government
tacked on a rule requiring firms to source 30 percent of their
products locally, which discouraged many chains. Only two
retailers applied - Sweden's IKEA and UK-based footwear retailer
Pavers. The provision is now under review as the government
tries to entice more retailers to enter the market.
Several U.S. retail industry veterans said that having their
merchandise sold online in India at slashed prices can harm the
value of the brand. But they also said it was difficult to stop.
"If these products wind up in these online channels, that is
not technically a counterfeit and there is nothing that a brand
can do," said George Feldenkries, Chief Executive Of Perry Ellis
International.
SILVER LINING
Some see a silver lining: India's consumers get to know the
brands, even as the country's protectionist retail ownership
laws keep the retailers themselves out of the country.
"Rules are being circumvented all around... not just by the
online firms but even the foreign brands are aware of it and are
letting it happen because it helps them understand the market"
said Anil Talreja, a partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells, an
expert in retail regulations and taxing laws.
Indian online retailer fashionandyou.com, which recently ran
deals for Abercrombie merchandise, said it was a mutually
beneficial partnership.
"Currently online (shopping) in India is the way forward to
test the waters for a lot of brands," said Rahul Narvekar, the
co-founder of fashionandyou.com.
An executive at one U.S. teen apparel retailer agreed.
"I do think that in some odd way this practice is a
precursor to understand demand," said the executive, who is in
charge of international licensing and d e clined to be identified
due to the sensitive nature of the matter.
Aeropostale said the fact that its merchandise was available
on Indian websites indicates that there is consumer demand.
"We watch these products very, very carefully, understand
each market and the dynamics in each international market," said
Kenneth Osahi, vice president of investor and media relations.
As for investors in U.S. clothing companies, the prospect of
hundreds of millions of potential Indian customers outweighs any
risk of reputation damage, analysts said.
"Brands losing their cachet is a level of worry for
investors, absolutely. However, the level of worry is heavily
mitigated by the growth rate of India," said Roberto Ferranti, a
vice president with U.S. venture capital and buyout firm Baird
Private Equity.
