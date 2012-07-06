BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
MUMBAI, July 6 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.55 million) via 29-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Barclays Capital is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, after farmer strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh raised fears of lower supply.