MUMBAI, July 6 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 4 billion rupees ($72.55 million) via 29-month bonds at 9.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Barclays Capital is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)