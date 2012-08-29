BRIEF-Adani Enterprises says dilution of co's stake in Adani Green Energy
* Says stake in Adani Green has been diluted to below 50 percent and Adani Green has ceased to be co's unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, August 29 India's LIC Housing Finance is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 9.56 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. ICICI Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: