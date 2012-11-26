MUMBAI Nov 26 India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 55.5850 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)