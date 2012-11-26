US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Nov 26 India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($35.98 million) via two-year bonds at 9.37 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
Barclays is the sole arranger to the deal, said the source. ($1 = 55.5850 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)