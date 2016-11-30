FRANKFURT/MILAN Nov 30 Lichtblick, Germany's
largest independent supplier of renewable energy, is looking at
strategic options for its business and has talked to Italy's
Enel about a possible sale, several people familiar
with the matter said.
A deal could give unlisted Lichtblick - which made sales of
665 million euros ($707 million) and profit after tax of 15.1
million euros last year - a value of up to 500 million euros,
one of the people said.
The people said that Enel was interested in entering the
German market and had looked at Lichtblick's 650,000 customers
to expand its retail network, but added that interest in a
takeover had cooled off recently.
Enel, Europe's largest utility by customers, last week said
it aimed to boost its retail base to around 64 million end users
from 62 million currently as part of plans to refocus its
business on grids, renewable energy and customers.
Dutch energy group Eneco has also cast an eye on
Lichtblick, the people said.
A spokesman for Lichtblick confirmed the group was in talks
with possible strategic partners, without being more specific,
and said it had hired boutique investment bank Greentech Capital
Advisors to explore options.
Enel and Eneco both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9406 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze and Stephen
Jewkes; Editing by Maria Sheahan)