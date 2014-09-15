BRIEF-Mustang Bio appoints Manuel Litchman as president, CEO
* Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Lidds Ab
* Says Thomas Uhlin appointed as new CEO of Lidds
* Says Thomas Uhlin will start in Nov. 2014, succeeding Lars Ake Malmsten Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1m4ZWxe
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc- on April 21 co, units entered forbearance agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing