UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage - WHO
LONDON Jan 11 The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said on Wednesday it had enjoyed its most successful Christmas trading period ever, with sales on a year-on-year basis up 10 percent in December.
Results from traditional supermarkets Sainsbury's and Morrisons suggest that Britain's supermarkets enjoyed strong trading over Christmas, while market leader Tesco is expected to do well when it reports on Thursday.
Lidl UK, which alongside Aldi has shaken up the market in recent years due to its ultra low prices, said in 2017 it would remain "absolutely focused" on saving customers more money, and would stick to its ongoing expansion plan. (Reporting by Kate Holton and James Davey)
May 30 Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.