LONDON, Sept 10 The boss of Lidl's British
business has left the discount supermarket and is being replaced
by the firm's executive in charge of sales and operations in
Austria.
Lidl gave no reason for the exit of Ronny Gottschlich, 41,
who has been with the group for 16 years
His six years as CEO has seen rapid growth in sales and
market share gains at the expense of Britain's big four grocers
- Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and
Morrisons.
The firm is currently vying with fellow German discounter
Aldi to be Britain's fastest growing supermarket.
Gottschlich will be succeeded by Christian Härtnagel, 34, -
a 13 year Lidl veteran, who has worked in different management
positions across the business, including regional director at
Lidl Ireland.
"(Härtnagel) will be responsible for moving the business
forward and securing its ongoing market growth, including the
continuation of Lidl GB's ambitious investment plans which will
see store numbers potentially more than double to 1,500 in the
long term," Lidl said in a statement.
The firm, which trades from 630 UK stores, reported record
revenue of 4.7 billion pounds ($6.24 billion) in 2015.
($1 = 0.7533 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexander Smith)