LONDON Nov 12 Lidl UK, the British
arm of the German discount supermarket, plans to invest more
than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.28 billion) to expand over the next
three years, it said on Thursday.
Lidl, which first came to Britain in 1994, currently trades
from about 620 stores and has a long-term target of 1,500,
including 281 in London.
Along with its German discounter rival Aldi,
Lidl has been taking market share from Britain's traditional big
four grocers - leader Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's
and Morrisons.
The latest industry data put Lidl's share at 4.3 percent.
"We're always humbled by the sheer volume of people that
contact us asking for a Lidl to open in their town or city,"
said UK director of property and expansion Ingo Fischer.
News of Lidl's investment plans came as it opened the first
of its new concept stores, in Northamptonshire, central England,
that will form the blueprint for further openings.
The store has wider aisles than traditional Lidl outlets,
along with longer tills, restroom, baby changing facilities and
more natural light.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)