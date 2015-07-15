LONDON, July 15 Fast growing discount supermarket Lidl UK said on Wednesday its turnover exceeded 4 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) in its financial year to end-February 2015, a 21 percent jump on the previous year.

Lidl along with fellow German discounter Aldi has transformed Britain's grocery industry in recent years, winning share from the country's traditional big four supermarkets -- Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, who have all cut prices to try to counter their threat.

Industry data published last month put Lidl's market share at a record 3.9 percent.

Lidl, which trades from 620 stores, also said on Wednesday it was relocating its head office from Wimbledon, south west London, to nearby Tolworth in 2018, having purchased a site for 10 million pounds from Kingston council.

The privately owned firm did not disclose profit figures for its financial year.

($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)