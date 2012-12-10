VIENNA Dec 10 Liechtenstein wants to agree a
deal with Austria by February that would let the Austrian
government tax assets held in Liechtenstein-based trusts, its
prime minister told a newspaper.
The tiny Alpine principality, which is working to reverse
its image as a haven for tax dodgers, is following in the steps
of Switzerland, which agreed similar deals with Austria, Germany
and Britain this year.
Liechtenstein Prime Minister Klaus Tschuetscher told
Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt: "There are currently still some
questions from the Austrian side on the subject of trusts, but I
see no insurmountable hurdles."
He said he wanted to get a deal done before elections for a
new government in Liechtenstein which are due to take place on
the first weekend in February.
"If we had an agreement by then, that would be very
welcome," he said in an interview published on Monday.
Austria, which wants to balance its budget by 2016, has said
it expects a windfall of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the
Swiss deal.
A spokeswoman for the Austrian Finance Ministry said on
Monday the ministry could give no estimates for Liechtenstein.
"There are negotiations and they are going very well," she said.
Liechtenstein struck a landmark deal with the United Kingdom
in 2009 called the 'Liechtenstein Disclosure Facility', which
offers a type of amnesty to U.K. taxpayers seeking to regularise
their affairs.
($1 = 0.7735 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Toby Chopra)